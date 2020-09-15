The last time the Khaali Peeli team released a song as a part of their promotional program for the film, it got an extreme reaction. Many called it regressive and racist. It was Beyonce sharma jayegi. There were some who even apologised to Beyonce on Twitter for the song. The makers have now released a new song called Tehas nehas which in English means destroyed or demolished. While Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are doing their best to look sultry, the song is far from being melodious. Khaali Peeli Makers Tweak ‘Beyonce Sharma Jayegi’ Track After Facing Backlash Online

Tehas nehas is sung by Shekhar Ravjiani and Prakriti Kakar and is composed by Vishal-Shekhar. Ishaan plays a taxi driver in the film so the set up is of a garage to give a grunge feel. Ishaan and Ananya are twinning in terms of clothes and trying their best to look hot. There's a rain sequence too. Sadly, they just seem like two lost kids asked to perform in front of guests by their parents. You know the feeling right?

Khaali Peeli will be available for viewing on October 2 on Zee Plex on pay per view basis. The last song created a lot of chaos which made the makers explain that the word Goriya in Beyonce Sharma Jayegi wasn't meant to be offensive. They however forgot to factor in then that Beyonce's name has been trademarked. Hopefully, Tehas nehas won't embarrass the makers.

