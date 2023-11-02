Actress Kiara Advani celebrated her first Karva Chauth with husband, and actor Sidharth Malhotra, and the couple is shelling major love goals with their festive picture. The lovebirds had tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in a traditional Hindu ceremony. On the auspicious occasion of Karva Chauth, Sidharth dropped a picture on social media, wherein we can see Kiara in a pinkish red suit, with golden embroidery work all over it. Kiara Advani’s Pic Celebrating First Karwa Chauth With Hubby Sidharth Malhotra Is All About Love!.

She kept her hair straight open, and completed the look with bindi, and heavy earrings while, Sidharth looked dapper in a red kurta. The photo shows Kiara performing rituals of the fast, and Sidharth is looking right into her wife’s eyes with a smile. He captioned the photo as: “Blessed”, with a red heart emoji. Kiara shared the photo on her Instagram Stories, and wrote: “To the moon and back.” Kiara Advani Shows Off Her Simple Mehndi Design on Occasion of Her First Karwa Chauth (View Pic).

Check Out Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's Karwa Chauth Pic:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sidharth’s post was liked by Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana. Filmmaker Karan Johar and ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped red heart emojis in the comment section. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha. She next has Telugu film Game Changer in her kitty. On the other hand, Sidharth next has Yodha.

