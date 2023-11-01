Kiara Advani, who is celebrating her first Karwa Chauth today, gave fans a sneak peek into her celebrations. The actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of her minimalistic mehndi design. Advani was seen going with a star designed with henna on her hand. FYI, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara got married in a close-knitted ceremony on February 7 in Rajasthan. Karwa Chauth 2023: Athiya Shetty Flaunts Her ‘Timeless’ Mangalsutra on Her First Karwa Chauth; KL Rahul Is All Hearts for It (See Pics).

Kiara Advani's Mehndi For Karwa Chauth:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)