Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the adorable couples of B-town. It was the actress’ first Karwa Chauth this year with her husband. Sidharth shared a pic from the celebration with his wife and it’s all about love and happiness. Dressed up in coordinated traditional outfits, Kiara can be seen holding up the sieve and looking at her hubby. The charming actor writes ‘Blessed’ as caption as he shares this photo on Instagram. Kiara Advani Shows Off Her Simple Mehndi Design on Occasion of Her First Karwa Chauth (View Pic).

Kiara Advani’s First Karwa Chauth

