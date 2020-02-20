Kirti Kulhari Skips Cab and Takes an Auto-Rickshaw in Kharghar Navi Mumbai (View Pic)

Kirti Kulhari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Unable to hail a cab on time, actress Kirti Kulhari was spotted taking a rickshaw ride in the city. The actress seemed quite happy with the experience as she posted a selfie on Instagram while enjoying the ride in Mumbai's Kharghar area. Kirti captioned the selfie: "When all the ubers and the olas of the world leave u stranded , it's the Rickshaws that come to ur rescue...Love #mumbairickshaw #almostdependable #happywednesday everyone with all that's coming (expected and the unexpected)" The Girl on the Train Remake: Kirti Kulhari to Go Sans Makeup to Play a British Cop in the Parineeti Chopra-Starrer.

If this leaves you wondering why the "Mission Mangal" actress was not traveling in her own car, she has an answer for that too! A fan commented on her post: "Why does a celebrity like you need to travel in Ola/Uber? I mean you must be having a fleet of your cars." To this, Kirti replied: "I am not a person with a fleet of anything. Don't like hoarding anything unnecessarily." Kirti Kulhari Begins Shooting for ‘The Girl On The Train’ Remake with Parineeti Chopra (See Pic)

Kirti Kulhari Takes an Auto-Rickshaw Ride in Kharghar

In the photo shared by the actress, she can be seen wearing a pair of headphones. A curious fan asked Kirti which song she was listening to while taking the rikshaw ride, to which the actress revealed that she was listening to some spiritual talk. On the work front, Kirti Kulhari will next be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's mystery thriller The Girl On The Train. The film also starring Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari is slated to hit theatres in May.