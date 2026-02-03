The Indian cricket team is set to complete its final tactical preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 under favourable weather conditions. Following a period of regional uncertainty, the latest meteorological data for Navi Mumbai suggests that the high-profile warm-up match against South Africa on Wednesday, 4 February, is unlikely to be interrupted by the elements. Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches Live Streaming Online.
The fixture at the DY Patil Stadium serves as the solitary practice game for the full-strength Indian squad. After a successful T20I series against New Zealand, the hosts are looking to fine-tune their combinations in a repeat of the 2024 World Cup final.
Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast: Sunny and Dry
Weather reports for Wednesday, 4 February, indicate a "sunny" day-time condition followed by a "clear" night. For a match scheduled to begin in the evening (19:00 IST), these conditions provide an ideal platform for a full 20-over contest.
-
Maximum Temperature: 33°C
-
Minimum Temperature: 22°C
-
Day-time Precipitation: 0% chance of rain
-
Night-time Precipitation: 10% chance of rain
-
Humidity: 41%
-
Wind: 8 mph from the south
While the 10% chance of rain in the evening is negligible, the moderate humidity levels suggest that the dew factor could become a significant tactical consideration for captains Suryakumar Yadav and Aiden Markram during the second innings. Pakistan Super 8s Chances After Boycotting Match Against India at ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
Navi Mumbai Weather Live Updates
The DY Patil Stadium is known for its excellent drainage and sporting tracks that typically favour high-scoring encounters. With clear skies forecast, the pitch is expected to remain dry, offering pace and bounce for the fast bowlers early on before settling into a "run-fest" as the evening progresses. Following the conclusion of this match, India will travel to Mumbai for their tournament opener against the USA on 7 February.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2026 08:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).