Mumbai, February 11: A police constable attached to the Navi Mumbai police force has been arrested for the alleged murder of a man he suspected was having an affair with his wife. Authorities stated on Wednesday that the officer reportedly drove nearly 191 kilometres with the victim’s body in his vehicle to dispose of the evidence in a remote location.

The accused, whose identity has been withheld pending further legal proceedings, allegedly targeted a resident of the Kalamboli area. Following the suspected homicide, the constable is accused of placing the deceased on the passenger seat of his private car and embarking on a several-hour journey from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to Satara district. Bengaluru Shocker: Girl Secretly Films Mother and Aunt, Shares N*de Videos and Pics With Boyfriend Before Eloping.

Recovery of Evidence in Satara

The investigation commenced after local residents discovered a partially burnt body inside a well near Sukhed, a village situated in the Lonand area of Satara. Upon being alerted, the Satara police coordinated with forensic teams to secure the site and recover the remains.

Initial forensic examinations suggested that an attempt had been made to incinerate the body to prevent identification. Local authorities quickly shifted the focus of the probe toward missing person reports and technical surveillance data from the surrounding highway network.

Technical Investigation Leads to Arrest

The breakthrough in the case came through a combination of technical analysis and CCTV footage. Investigators tracked the movement of the constable's vehicle along the 191-kilometre route, linking his presence to the disposal site in Satara.

The Navi Mumbai police confirmed that the accused constable was taken into custody following the gathering of circumstantial and technical evidence. Preliminary questioning indicates that the motive for the crime was a suspected extramarital relationship involving the victim and the officer's wife.

Legal Proceedings and Background

The accused has been charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder and the destruction of evidence. Police officials stated that the investigation is currently ongoing to determine if any other individuals assisted the constable in transporting the body or executing the crime. Delhi Shocker: 32-Year-Old Birju Kumar Rai Dies After Falling Into Open Drain Near Mahashakti Kali Temple in Rohini; Police Launch Probe (Watch Video).

Cases of personnel from law enforcement agencies being involved in serious crimes often lead to heightened internal scrutiny. The department has indicated that administrative action, including suspension from service, will follow the formal filing of the first information report and subsequent court appearances.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 11:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).