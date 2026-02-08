Navi Mumbai, February 8: A 21-year-old woman died in Vashi after a ward boy, allegedly posing as a medical doctor, administered intravenous injections at her residence. The Vashi police have arrested the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Sandesh Yashwant Pashte, following the incident on February 5.

The deceased, Prachiti Bhikuram Bhuvad, had been suffering from Polycystic Ovary Disorder (PCOD) and had recently complained of physical discomfort. According to police reports, Pashte visited the Bhuvad household at Giridhar Nivas in Sector 11, claiming he could provide medical treatment. Without a professional consultation or prescription from a qualified physician, he reportedly administered Emeset and Dynapar injections intravenously. Bihar Horror: Fake Doctor Performs Gall Bladder Stone Removal Surgery on Teen Using YouTube Videos in Saran, Patient Dies.

Shortly after receiving the medication, Prachiti’s health deteriorated rapidly. She was later pronounced dead, with authorities suspecting a fatal reaction to the injections. Investigating officers revealed that Pashte was not a stranger to the family. A resident of Mankhurd, he had provided minor medical assistance to the family in the past, leading them to believe he was a qualified professional. In reality, Pashte was employed as a ward boy at a private nursing home in Andheri. ‘Fake Doctor’ Caught in Madhya Pradesh: Man Treats Patients for a Year After Landing Government Job at Jabalpur Hospital With Forged BAMS Degree, Court Orders FIR.

Following a complaint filed by the victim’s father, Bhikuram Govind Bhuvad, the Vashi police registered a case on February 6. Pashte has been charged under Sections 105 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 319(1) (Cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused was taken into custody the same day. Police are continuing their investigation into whether Pashte had performed similar unauthorized medical procedures on others in the locality.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2026 10:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).