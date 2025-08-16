Preparations for the joyous and vibrant festival of Janmashtami 2025 are already underway to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna. The festival is observed with great zeal across the country, often represented in Bollywood films. As Dahi Handi programmes are also organised as a part of Janmashtami celebrations, here are some songs that will add more fun to the joy. Janmashtami 2025 Midnight Wishes and Bal Gopal Photos: Celebrate Shri Krishna’s Divine Birth by Sharing Heartfelt Greetings, Blessings and Messages With Devotees.

1. 'Wo Kisna Hai' (Kisna)

The melodious song depicts the playful personality of Lord Krishna, featuring actor Vivek Oberoi in the lead. It has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh, S. Shailaja, and Ayesha Darbar, with direction from Ismail Darbar. The song is perfect for a soulful addition to your Dahi Handi celebrations.

2. 'Go Go Govinda' (Oh My God)

A perfect dance starter for Dahi Handi, the high-energy track is picturised on Sonakshi Sinha and the dancing legend, Prabhu Deva. The energetic beats and the catchy lyrics make this song a perfect choice for a Dahi Handi function.

3. 'Chandi Ki Daal Par' (Hello Brother)

Sung by Salman Khan himself along with Alka Yagnik, the song must be definitely added to your playlist for a Dahi Handi program. The electrifying beats and the lyrics will get the ‘govindas’ into the festive spirit.

4. 'Radhe Radhe' (Dream Girl)

The song adds a contemporary touch to Lord Krishna and Radha’s bonding, packed with high beats and background music. With lyrics from Kumaar, it is sung by Meet Bros and Amit Gupta. You can also dress up as the lead stars and enact Krishna and Radha for a performance.

5. 'Mach Gaya Shor' (Khud-Daar)

Picturised on the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, the song remains a classic choice when it comes to Dahi Handi utsav. The song has been beautifully shot with real-like glimpses of the festival, where the actor playfully attempts to climb the human pyramid and break the matki. It has been sung by the iconic Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.