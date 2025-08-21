The latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 brought drama, emotions and festive celebrations to the forefront. The episode begins with Tulsi (Smriti Irani) interacting with her daughter, Pari, at a restaurant. She asks Pari to advise her father to plan a reverse date for her so she can enjoy a movie outing. However, Pari makes excuses and hides the truth from her mother. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Tulsi Confronts Pari Over Ranvijay, Mihir Cancels Business Deal With Noena and Virani Family Prepares for Janmashtami Pooja (Read To Know)

Gayatri Chachi Swaps Tulsi and Noena’s Sarees

At the Virani house, Mihir (Amar Upadhyay) purchases sarees for all the ladies, including Noena (Barkha Bisht). He instructs Gayatri Chachi to keep the bags in the guest room and his bedroom. But in a twist, Gayatri swaps Tulsi’s green saree with Noena’s orange one and gives the bags to Munni, who places them in the respective rooms.

Watch Promo of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’:

Ritik’s Song Sparks Emotions, Tulsi Praises Vrinda

Meanwhile, Ritik entertains Daksha by singing a song over a video call at the factory, which annoys Mihir. Daksha defends Ritik, recalling her son Chirag and hugging Mihir. The moment turns emotional as Mihir acknowledges Daksha’s motherly affection. Tulsi also visits an orphanage for Janmashtami gifts. She notices Vrinda helping another girl secure a job and is impressed, encouraging her to attend an interview at Virani Textiles. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Pari’s Kitchen Burn Causes Worry; Tulsi Learns About Noina’s Feelings for Mihir (Read To Know)

Noena Wears Tulsi’s Saree by Mistake

Back at Shanti Niketan, Janmashtami preparations are underway. Noena arrives and greets Mihir and Tulsi warmly. She tries on Tulsi’s green saree, shocking Mihir. Tulsi, however, calmly tells Noena not to worry, saying the saree was meant to be worn by her. Noena feels guilty, but the atmosphere remains light-hearted. She later calls Pari to join the Janmashtami puja, and Tulsi and Mihir share tender moments in front of Noena, bringing warmth to the celebration.

