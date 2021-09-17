Bollywood star Aamir Khan's much-awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official Hindi adaptation of Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump, has finished its production on Friday. The shoot for the comedy-drama wrapped up in Mumbai as the cast and crew gathered on the set to celebrate the completion of what can be called 'one of the most anticipated films of all time' because it has been in the news ever since its announcement. Laal Singh Chaddha: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan Clicked on Sets of the Film; Check Out the Pics!

With Aamir stepping into the shoes of the iconic character from Forrest Gump, people are excited to see the superstar imbibe the role. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role. Apart from Kareena, Mona Singh will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie will reportedly unfold some of India's historic events as seen through the eyes of a man with a low IQ.Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will also appear in cameo roles in the upcoming film. Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan to Shoot Final Schedule of His Next in Kargil.

Directed by Advait Chandan from a screenplay written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni, Laal Singh Chaddha has been produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures. The film went on floors last year and was shot across 100 locations in the country. It is currently scheduled to release this Christmas.

