Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan are back on the sets of their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The superstars were clicked while shooting for their flick in the city. Aamir was seen in two different looks. The movie is helmed by Advait Chandan. You cannot miss this one!

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Talking

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)