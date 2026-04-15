In a significant emotional breakthrough for one of Bollywood’s most talked-about family disputes, Sunita Ahuja, wife of superstar Govinda, has officially buried the hatchet with nephew Krushna Abhishek and his wife, Kashmera Shah. The long-awaited reconciliation took place on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, on the sets of the popular television show Laughter Chefs, marking the end of a public rift that spanned over a decade. Govinda ‘Condemns’ Wife Sunita Ahuja’s Insulting Remarks About Family Priest Pandit Mukesh Shukla, Issues Public Apology (Watch Video)

Sunita Ahuja and Krushna Abhishek Reunite - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sunita Ahuja Says ‘Vanvaas Khatam Hua’

The atmosphere on the Laughter Chefs set turned emotional when Sunita Ahuja arrived as a special guest. Krushna and Kashmera, who are regulars on the show, were visibly surprised by her presence. The trio, dressed in coordinated outfits, posed for the paparazzi and shared warm hugs, effectively silencing years of speculation regarding their estrangement. During a candid interaction with the media, Sunita summed up the moment with a reference to Indian mythology, stating, “14 saal ka vanvaas khatam hua” (The 14-year exile has ended today). Kashmera playfully added that while their exile had ended, "someone else's might begin," a joke that was met with laughter from Sunita. Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Says ‘Shaadi Barbadi Hai’ on ‘MasterChef India Season 9', Amid Ongoing Tension With Husband.

About 2016 Tweet

The rift between the two families dates back to 2016, when a tweet by Kashmera Shah about “people who dance for money” was perceived by Sunita Ahuja as a direct dig at Govinda, leading to a complete breakdown in their relationship. The tension soon escalated, with Sunita publicly stating in multiple interviews that she did not wish to see Krushna Abhishek again, while Krushna reportedly avoided episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show whenever Govinda and Sunita appeared to prevent uncomfortable encounters. Over time, the fallout deepened, with both families staying away from each other’s important life events for nearly a decade.

Sunita Ahuja Ends Rift for Family

While Govinda had previously shown signs of softening notably attending the wedding of his niece Arti Singh (Krushna’s sister) in 2024, Sunita’s stance had remained firm until recently. Reflecting on the change of heart, Sunita recently shared in a podcast that her love for the children outweighed her anger. “How long can I be angry with my kids?” she remarked, noting that Krushna grew up under her care and that she now only wishes for the family to be happy and laugh together. Sunita Ahuja Ready To Forgive Husband Govinda Amid Cheating Allegations on THIS Ultimate Condition.

Govinda Family Reunion

This public patch-up is seen as a major win for fans of the No. 1 star. Krushna expressed his gratitude to Sunita for agreeing to join the show and putting an end to the "headlines and rumours" that have followed them for 12 years. With the "mami-bhanja" (aunt and nephew) relationship restored, industry insiders believe a full family reunion involving Govinda is on the horizon, potentially paving the way for the two generations of performers to finally share the screen again.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (viralbhayani Instagram), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 09:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).