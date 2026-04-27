Sunita Ahuja, wife of Bollywood veteran Govinda, has sparked a social media conversation following a candid interview where she reflected on her four-decade-long marriage. Speaking on the YouTube channel Abhishek Vyas Insights, Sunita praised her husband’s dedication to his family but admitted that his personality as a partner often fell short of her own expectations. She revealed that while he has been an exemplary son and brother, his focus on responsibility meant he rarely prioritised their life as a couple. Govinda REACTS to Wife Sunita Ahuja’s Bollywood Debut Amid Divorce Rumours, Says ‘Ghar Mein Baithegi to Zyada Interview Degi’ (Watch Video).

Sunita Ahuja Calls Govinda A Perfect Son but a Challenging Partner

During the interview, Sunita was vocal about the emotional disconnect she has felt regarding Govinda’s lifestyle choices. She highlighted a stark contrast between her outgoing nature and Govinda’s more reserved, duty-bound approach to life.

"I will say it again. Govinda is a good son, a good brother," Sunita stated. "But, as a husband, what I want... I love going to parties, for dinners, on holiday. But he got so indulged in providing for his family that he never enjoyed it."

She expressed a sense of sadness that the actor, now 60, spent the majority of his life supporting his extended family rather than exploring personal interests. "He is 60 but has never lived for himself. This makes me feel bad. You are such a big superstar, what have you seen in life? Nothing," she added."

"Despite her blunt critique, Sunita emphasised that she remains committed to the marriage, which began in 1987. The couple kept their union a secret for several years early in Govinda’s career to protect his "chocolate boy" stardom, only going public after the birth of their daughter, Tina."I always say that I want a son like Govinda, not a husband," Sunita remarked.

"There’s no point even regretting it now; I can’t leave him now. It has been 40 years... even thinking about it would be a crime."In previous interviews, Sunita had even quipped that if given the choice in a next life, she would want Govinda to be born as her son so she could experience his loyalty and care without the romantic complications of their current dynamic.

Navigation of Fame and Family

The interview also touched upon the difficulties of being married to a 1990s megastar. Sunita noted that being a "hero’s wife" required a "heart of stone," particularly during an era when actors spent more time with their co-stars than their families. Kashmera Shah Breaks Down in Tears, Apologises to ‘Mami’ Sunita Ahuja Over Years-Long Family Rift.

She addressed long-standing rumours regarding Govinda’s personal life, suggesting that while mistakes were made in their youth, the current focus should be on their adult children: daughter Tina and son Yashvardhan, the latter of whom is currently preparing for his Bollywood debut."You have to see what’s going on in your house," she said, dismissing social media gossip. "Till the time Govinda’s mother was alive, he was very good. He has been good after her as well.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 10:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).