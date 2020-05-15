Lilly Singh Gives an Explosively Sexy Tribute to Madhuri Dixit on Her 53rd Birthday, Receives a 'Cute' Reply From the Dhak-Dhak Girl (View Post)

Lilly Singh, Madhuri Dixit (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Madhuri Dixit Nene celebrates her 53rd birthday on May 15, 2020, and must say the actress is clearly ageing like a fine wine. On the occasion of the iconic star's birthday, many wishes from the industry wallahs to fans have been pouring in since morning. However, among the many, it's YouTuber and television host, Lilly Singh's dancing tribute to the legendary which is the best thing you will see on the internet today. While we all know how Madhuri is considered to be the dancing queen of Bollywood, and so Lilly switched on some music at her home and grooved to a few songs of the 'Dhak-Dhak' girl. Madhuri Dixit Birthday: The Dhak Dhak Girl Previews Her New Single 'Candle' As A Return Gift For All Her Fans (Watch Video).

Having said that, Singh's mehnat got noticed by Madhuri and she was quick to reply to the online sensation. To Lilly's video, the birthday girl replied by saying, 'Haha this is so cute! Thank you so much.' Elaborating on the dance, we see Singh dancing her heart out on her idol's iconic tunes which include Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Dola Re, Tamma Tamma, Aja Nachle Le and more. Lilly's expression in the clip is EPIC and how. Do not miss this. Madhuri Dixit Birthday Special: A Sartorial, Intangible Affair With the Saree Spiffed by Timeless Elegance, Ethereal Charm and Impeccable Beauty!

Check Out Lilly Singh's Video And Madhuri's Reply Below:

Haha this is so cute! Thank you so much @Lilly🤗❤️ https://t.co/OduJAS9Nhn — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 15, 2020

Well, not just Lilly, Anil Kapoor, Renuka Sahane, Manisha Koirala, Abhishek Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Mouni Roy, Preity Zinta and others also wished the diva on the big day. Besides this, as a return gift to her fans, Madhuri also teased one and all with a preview video of her upcoming single titled Candle. And yes, we can't get over Lilly's fun tribute. Here's wishing the Bollywood beauty a happening birthday. Stay tuned!