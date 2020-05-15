Madhuri Dixit Birthday: The Dhak Dhak Girl Previews Her New Single 'Candle' As A Return Gift For All Her Fans (Watch Video)

Madhuri Dixt Candle (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood's only 'Dhak-Dhak' girl, Madhuri Dixit Nene celebrates her 53rd birthday on May 15, 2020. Over the years, the actress has wowed the audiences with her charisma and ofcourse acting chops. Be it slaying in Khal Nayak, making us go teary-eyed in as Maya in Dil Toh Pagal Hai to portraying the role of Chandramukhi in Devdas, Madhuri has been just perfect in whatever role she has played on the silverscreen. While fans and her industry friends have been pouring wishes for the beauty on her birthday today, the actress as a return gift just dropped a surprise and it's a glimpse from her upcoming single titled as Candle. Madhuri Dixit Birthday: 5 Stunning Songs of the Dance Queen That Are Iconic In Their Own Ways! (Watch Videos).

Madhuri took to her social media and shared an exclusive preview of her song with one and all. In the 26 seconds video, we get to see the actress crooning lyrics from her new song. Must say, after impressing fans with her acting and dance, she also wants to rule in the singing department. The melody, courtesy Madhuri is linked to the current grim scenario in the country. "It's called Candle and it's about hope, something we need in large supply right now," a part of her caption read. Madhuri Dixit Birthday Special: A Sartorial, Intangible Affair With the Saree Spiffed by Timeless Elegance, Ethereal Charm and Impeccable Beauty!

Check Out Madhuri's Single 'Candle' Below:

Thanks for all the good wishes and birthday love! Wanted to give some love back to you. Sharing an exclusive preview of my first ever single. Will share the song soon. It's called Candle and it's about hope, something we need in large supply right now. pic.twitter.com/gmSTmt3KrJ — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 15, 2020

Well, if you happen to be a Madhuri fan, we are sure you can't wait to hear the full song, which will be out soon. However, this is not the first time we've seen the diva singing. As just a few days ago, Madhuri was seen performing a little gig with his son as part of a fundraiser. The diva and her son, Arin Nene performed on Perfect by Ed Sheeran. Coming back to Candle, the little glimpse is sure to light up your mood. Stay tuned!