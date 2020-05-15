Madhuri Dixit Birthday Special: A Sartorial, Intangible Affair With the Saree Spiffed by Timeless Elegance, Ethereal Charm and Impeccable Beauty!

Madhuri Dixit Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit! The veteran actress who had everyone firmly wrapped around her little finger, courtesy a spontaneous on-screen exuberance, off-screen affability and a heady fashion game. With women across all ages emulating her on-screen ethnic style, Madhuri Dixit has retained this distinct vibe to the fullest. A go-to vibe at all times, the eternal six yards in all its glory and ethnicity has found a worthy muse in Madhuri. Madhuri turns a year older today, 53 to be precise. Giving the saree a worthy update in varied forms in most of her appearances, Madhuri never ceases to delight us. While western ensembles like dresses, skirts, shirts and gowns also feature in her repertoire, the saree is her ubiquitous choice. A trained Kathak dancer, Madhuri has retained a lean frame and quintessentially beautiful features that made a million hearts ache. She quite rightly dollops all her vibes with that generous hundred-watt smile. Playing dress-up with different drapes, eminent designer creations in silk, chiffon feature predominantly in her fashion arsenal.

Finding her solace in the styling precision of fashion stylist Shaleena Nathani and Disha Punjabi, Madhuri has crafted a fashion arsenal that's replete with festive as well as lucid sarees, and opulent jewellery. Furthermore, she raises the stakes with a beauty game that's accentuated by defined eyes, pink lips and wavy hair or gajra adorned low bun as the mood demands. Ahead, we rounded out some of her saree chic moments from recent times. Madhuri Dixit Is Regal and Resplendent in a Red Anita Dongre Creation!

Madhuri flaunted an Avvantikaa Parwani sheer floral six yards with a sleeveless blouse, bold red lips, jewellery by Anmol and wavy hair.

Madhuri Dixit Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An intricately embroidered and embellished red saree by Anita Dongre was teamed with a sleeveless embellished sleeveless blouse. Opulent jewellery, a delicate bindi, subtle glam and a low gajra adorned bun completed her look.

Madhuri Dixit Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Madhuri enchanted in a pink printed saree with an embroidered pink blouse from the House of Masaba. Jewellery by Azotiique, wavy hair and nude glam completed her look.

Madhuri Dixit Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A deep purple toned Raw Mango saree teamed with a sleeveless blouse was aptly accessorised with jewellery by Tyaani. Subtle glam, gajra adorned low bun and a red bindi completed her look. World Dance Day: Madhuri Dixit to Host a Two-Day Virtual Dance Festival with Ace Choreographers Farah Khan, Saroj Khan and Birju Maharaj.

Madhuri Dixit Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A pink and gold Sailesh Singhania silk saree was teamed with a sleeveless pink blouse, jewellery by Jaipur Gems, wavy hair and nude glam.

Madhuri Dixit Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A floral yellow chiffon saree with a delicate white lace by Varun Bhal was teamed with a sleeveless white blouse, jewellery from Jaipur and Gehna. Wavy hair and nude glam upped her look.

Madhuri Dixit Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Gaurav Gupta black embellished saree was teamed with a high neck blouse, jewellery by Mahesh Notandass. Pink lips and wavy hair sealed the deal. Throwback Thursday! Madhuri Dixit Flaunts Her Gorgeous Smile in This Timeless Picture.

Madhuri Dixit Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A pink and black floral embroidered Raw Mango saree was teamed with a sleeveless blouse, pearl jewellery by Azotiique, wavy hair and subtle glam.

Madhuri Dixit Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the Global Excellence Award 2019, a Ritu Kumar saree featuring floral embroidered motifs in zari on a subtle beige base was teamed with a matching blouse. Jewellery by Amrapali, contrasting bold red lips and centre-parted wavy hair completed her look.

Madhuri Dixit Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Manish Malhotra yellow and gold striped embroidered saree was teamed with a fringed blouse, jewellery of diamond and green emerald stones by Farah Khan, wavy hair and pink lips completed her look. Madhuri Dixit Signs her Second Digital Outing with Tumbbad Creator's Next, Saheli?

Madhuri Dixit Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dripping timeless elegance, Madhuri's tryst with the six yard is a lesson in nailing the wedding fervour. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and fashion fabulosity for the future.