Just like any other Indian, actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, too, is over-the-moon with Team India’s world cup semi-final win and penned a note to congratulate the players. On Wednesday, Madhuri was at the Wankhede stadium during the India vs New Zealand world cup semi-final in Mumbai. She took to Instagram to heap praise and congratulate Virat Kohli as he hit his 50th ODI century, beating Sachin Tendulkar's record. ICC World Cup 2023: Sidharth Malhotra to Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood Stars Shower Praises on Team India's World Cup Semi-Final Victory (View Pics).

She shared a video montage from the match. It also features her husband Sriram Nene, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, and Kunal Khemu. She also posed with Rajinikanth. Madhuri even shared a selfie with football legend David Beckham. For the caption, she wrote: "And there u have it. Congrats Team India. What a fabulous showing by our boys in Blue. Nice way to end Shami.” Virat Kohli Spotted Peeking From Dressing Room To Look at Anushka Sharma Seated in Stands at Wankhede Stadium During IND vs NZ CWC 2023 Semifinal, Adorable Video Goes Viral!.

Check Out Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Shriram Nene (@drneneofficial)

Madhuri added: “Congrats to @virat.kohli for back to back centuries and 50 ODI centuries overall, and breaking the Masterblaster’s (Sachin Tendulkar's) record. Hats off to @shreyasiyer96 for great batting. We loved the game today! Thank u for a magical experience @BCCI."

