Priyanka Chopra's cousin sister, Meera Chopra celebrates her birthday today and we have all the good wishes in store for her. While the actress is still trying to find a solid base in the industry, she's quite a popular name on social media. For someone who has acted in regional as well as Bollywood films, Meera is well-versed with all the industries and knows how to proceed with her upcoming projects. It's been 15 years since her acting debut and yet she continues with her quest for signing some amazing projects. Section 375 Actress Meera Chopra Buys a 3-BHK Apartment in Andheri, Lokhandwala.
Being a popular name on social media, Meera continues to entertain fans with her sultry pictures one at a time. Her account is a treat for your eyes and we suggest you start following her just in case you don't. From sexy selfies to goofy posts, she sure knows how to keep her feed happening. Meera's among the few celebrities who know how to keep her account buzzing all the time. As the pretty actress gets ready to cut her birthday cake, we take a look at her social media pictures that continue to win our hearts to date.
Red Hot
View this post on Instagram
There is a shade of red,for every women!! #myfavcolor #red #redmeera
Hot and How!
View this post on Instagram
She's a Water Baby
View this post on Instagram
Suggest a Hotter Post Than This, We'll Wait
View this post on Instagram
Yellow Yellow Oh-S0-Hot Fellow
View this post on Instagram
A truly blissful feeling when you are nominated for Section 375 by Zee Cine Awards ✨
Sexy in White
Loving Her #OOTN
Mira's last release in B-town was Section 375 with Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha. The film was critically well acclaimed and gave us a reason to look forward to her next releases. Here's hoping she makes some announcement very soon. Till then, let's keep wishing her tons of happiness on her special day. Happy Birthday, Meera!
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2020 08:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).