Priyanka Chopra's cousin sister, Meera Chopra celebrates her birthday today and we have all the good wishes in store for her. While the actress is still trying to find a solid base in the industry, she's quite a popular name on social media. For someone who has acted in regional as well as Bollywood films, Meera is well-versed with all the industries and knows how to proceed with her upcoming projects. It's been 15 years since her acting debut and yet she continues with her quest for signing some amazing projects. Section 375 Actress Meera Chopra Buys a 3-BHK Apartment in Andheri, Lokhandwala.

Being a popular name on social media, Meera continues to entertain fans with her sultry pictures one at a time. Her account is a treat for your eyes and we suggest you start following her just in case you don't. From sexy selfies to goofy posts, she sure knows how to keep her feed happening. Meera's among the few celebrities who know how to keep her account buzzing all the time. As the pretty actress gets ready to cut her birthday cake, we take a look at her social media pictures that continue to win our hearts to date.

Red Hot

Hot and How!

View this post on Instagram Nature and me! A post shared by Meera Chopra (@meerachopra) on Apr 16, 2020 at 2:23am PDT

She's a Water Baby

View this post on Instagram Missing the waters!! A post shared by Meera Chopra (@meerachopra) on Apr 12, 2020 at 6:20am PDT

Suggest a Hotter Post Than This, We'll Wait

View this post on Instagram Signs of insomnia, putting a pic at 5.30am!!! 🙄 A post shared by Meera Chopra (@meerachopra) on Apr 11, 2020 at 5:01pm PDT

Yellow Yellow Oh-S0-Hot Fellow

Sexy in White

Loving Her #OOTN

Mira's last release in B-town was Section 375 with Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha. The film was critically well acclaimed and gave us a reason to look forward to her next releases. Here's hoping she makes some announcement very soon. Till then, let's keep wishing her tons of happiness on her special day. Happy Birthday, Meera!

