Section 375 Actress Meera Chopra Buys a 3-BHK Apartment in Andheri, Lokhandwala

Section 375 Actress Meera Chopra (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After two years of house hunting, actress Meera Chopra has finally found a home in Mumbai. The Section 375 actress has purchased a 3-BHK apartment in Lokhandwala. "All that mattered to me while zeroing in on a home in Mumbai was a good locality, amazing building and good space. During the house hunting, I realised that it's so difficult to get all three together. Space is a big issue in the city, but I'm glad I managed to find the one," said Meera.

She is planning to shift to her new home soon. She wants to have a big red bed in her bedroom and place a hammock in the balcony. The actress has just purchased the property and will start work on the interiors soon. "I still have to hire somebody for the interiors. But I'm clear about the interiors in my head. I want to keep it to bare minimun and have a modern look. I love bright colours, so I am planning to use lot of colours. I will personally give a lot of creative inputs for the interiors," she informed.

On the work front, Meera Chopra will next be seen in Amazon Prime's upcoming web series Kamathipura.