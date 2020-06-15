Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Meera Chopra Blames The Entertainment Industry For Sushant Singh Rajput's Decision To End His Life (Read Post)

Bollywood Moumita Bhattacharjee| Jun 15, 2020 04:09 PM IST
Meera Chopra Blames The Entertainment Industry For Sushant Singh Rajput's Decision To End His Life (Read Post)
Meera Chopra and Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credit: Facebook/Instagram)

Meera Chopra has come out strongly against the industry that alienates outsiders, irrespective of whether or not they are successful. In a long post on Instagram stories, she bares the hypocrisy of the industry that's grieving Sushant Singh Rajput's demise but were nowhere to be found when he actually needed help. Her rage is palpable from the post and this industry deserves to be blamed for not giving rightful people enough chances. A Nawazuddin Siddiqui had to struggle for more than 10 years to get noticed. Shamita Shetty Opens up About Her Struggle with Depression in an Emotional Note After Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise

Meera also mentions that many were aware Sushant was going through depression but what did anyone do? Clearly nothing or the actor wouldn't have decided to end his life.

Meera Chopra Instagram story

Shekhar Kapur too in his Twitter post hinted at the demons that Sushant was battling. He tweeted, "I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput." It's unbelievable how much he must have suffered to finally take this drastic step. 

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

