Meera Chopra celebrates her birthday today (July 8). For the ones who aren't aware, she is the cousin sister of Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Having said that, Meera has done many films down South as well as in Bollywood and is also famous on social media. Her most prominent film was opposite powerstar Pawan Kalyan in 2006 titled Bangaram. Apart from this, she is always on the quest to sign great scripts. Chopra also enjoys a massive following on Instagram wherein her profile is mostly dominated by her fashionable and sultry pictures. Meera Chopra Denies Allegations of Getting Her COVID-19 Vaccination Via Fraudulent Means, Issues Statement.

Just a scroll through her gram and there are selfies, some kickass pictures, and even style cues. Well, Meera definitely knows how to keep her fans engaged and her social media is proof. And as she celebrates her 38th born day on July 8, we thought of lauding the beauty for being a stunner all the time. So, without further ado, let's get started. Meera Chopra Finds Movies Releasing on OTT Platform Boring; Actress Is Eagerly Waiting for Theatres to Reopen (Read Tweet).

Beauty In Yellow!

A post shared by Meera Chopra (@meerachopra)

Meera Looking Fab In A White Ethnic Wear!

A post shared by Meera Chopra (@meerachopra)

Awesomesauce!

A post shared by Meera Chopra (@meerachopra)

Nothing Suits Better Than Traditional!

A post shared by Meera Chopra (@meerachopra)

Hottie In Red!

A post shared by Meera Chopra (@meerachopra)

Sexy Siren!

A post shared by Meera Chopra (@meerachopra)

Oh La La!

A post shared by Meera Chopra (@meerachopra)

Pristine In White!

A post shared by Meera Chopra (@meerachopra)

The Stylish Black Magic!

A post shared by Meera Chopra (@meerachopra)

Best For The Last!

A post shared by Meera Chopra (@meerachopra)

That's it, guys! These are some of the best handpicked stylish photos of Meera from her Instagram. We love, how she is fearless when it comes to fashion and loves to experiments with prints, colours, and whatnot. Meanwhile, workwise, she was last seen on Disney+ Hotstar show Kamathipura. Happy Birthday, gorgeous!

