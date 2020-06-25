It was on this day in 2009 that Michael Jackson breathed his last. He was 50 and the cause of his death was cardiac arrest. However, his death didn't stop his fans from celebrating his achievements. The King of Pop, Jackson was a mania, an icon and a reason to live for so many. He was an obsession, a craze that never had a limit. Of course, his sudden demise was a huge blow to all his fans but they decided to remember him for the legacy that he has left behind. And when we discuss his fans, we are also talking about his die-hard worshippers from the Indian film industry. Tiger Shroff Teases Something Special in the Making and We Wonder if it's Another Michael Jackson Tribute -View Pic.

Michael Jackson has a special place in the heart of Bollywood star, Tiger Shroff. He probably grew up watching his dance videos and hence the impression. Shroff is crazy for his idol and has tried to pay an ode to him time and again. While Tiger is a great dancer himself, he tries to better himself every day. Aping MJ's classic moves isn't everyone's cup of tea. Many have tried and many have failed. You need immense dedication to master his famous moves and Shroff along with his other fellow actors like Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor has managed to imitate them in a convincing demeanour. When King of Pop Michael Jackson Was Told to Dress Like a Girl by Madonna (Read Deets).

As the world gets ready to mark MJ's 11th death anniversary, we reminisce the times when our fellow Indian celebrities tried to pay an ode to him. Check out their amazing dance videos below...

Tiger Shroff

Hrithik Roshan

Shahid Kapoor

Allu Arjun

Remo D'SouzaSha

Speaking of Indian celebs obsessed with MJ, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was also a worshipper of The King of Pop. In one of his earlier interactions, the actor had revealed he wants to be Michael Jackson in his next life. Considering he was an artist and a dancer himself, his revelation wasn't really surprising.

