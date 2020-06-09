Tiger Shroff Teases Something Special in the Making and We Wonder if it's Another Michael Jackson Tribute - View Pic

Tiger Shroff (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Even as we struggle to stay indoors, Tiger Shroff is busy making the most of his time. The Baaghi actor known for his love for fitness and amazing dancing skills is often tagged as Bollywood's Michael Jackson for reasons valid enough. While he has previously enthralled us with his music singles and song remakes that seem likeable only for his dance moves, he's back with yet another offering, the details of which are currently being kept under wrap. Tiger Shroff Shares Throwback Video Grooving on Justin Bieber Song 'Yummy', Disha Patani Praises the Baaghi Actor With Love Emoji.

Tiger took to his social media account earlier today to share a picture from his upcoming act. "Dropping something special this July," he captioned while sharing a picture of his chiselled self. We wonder if the actor is gearing up for another MJ Tribute for his picture is rightly suggesting so. It could be another song remake infused with his brilliant dance moves or it could be an original song where the handsome lad will pay tribute to his icon by imitating his dancing style. Nonetheless, we are eagerly waiting for what's lying in store for us ahead. 4 Years of Baaghi: Tiger Shroff Shares a Montage of His Action Sequences from Shraddha Kapoor Starrer.

Check Out His Post

View this post on Instagram Dropping something special this July ❤️ A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Jun 9, 2020 at 12:57am PDT

Coming to his projects, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 which was critically slammed. He also has Rambo's official remake with War director Siddharth Anand and Heropanti 2 with Sajid Nadiadwala. The boy is certainly picking his scripts wisely, offering the audiences what they just want to see.