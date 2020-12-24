December 24, 2020, marks the 96th birth anniversary of Indian Cinema’s legendary singer Mohammed Rafi. The late singer was considered as one of the most influential singers of Indian subcontinent. Be it peppy numbers, patriotic, romantic, qawwalis, ghazals or classical songs, he has sung a varied number of melodies. Considered as one of the greatest singers, he was known for his versatility and range of voice. Fanney Khan Song Badan Pe Sitare: Anil Kapoor's Tribute To The Late Mohammed Rafi Is A Delight To Watch.

Mohammed Rafi had a magical voice. Be it the filmmakers, music companies or the audiences, everyone’s hearts were ruled by his melodies. He dominated all genres with his soulful voice and even today one cannot get over some of his popular numbers. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, let’s take a look at the five evergreen songs of Indian Cinema’s legendary singer.

Kya Hua Tera Wada – He had won National Film Award for this song from the movie Hum Kisise Kum Naheen, composed by RD Burman. The song featuring Tariq Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Kaajal Kiran is one of his most memorable melodies.

Yeh Chand Sa Roshan Chehra – Mohammed Rafi has sang some of the hit numbers for Shammi Kapoor and this particular track composed by OP Nayyar from Kashmir Ki Kali is a popular one.

Teri Bindiya Re – Abhimaan, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bhaduri, had many lovely tracks but this song crooned by Mohammad Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar was chartbuster back then and even today loved by all music lovers.

Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi – Like mentioned earlier, Mohammad Rafi range of voice was magical and he could sing any genre with absolute perfection. The tempo of this song was a bit fast but the legend showed his versatility once again and won audiences’ hearts.

Jo Waada Kiya Woh Nibhaana Padega – A romantic number from the film Taj Mahal picturised on Pradeep Kumar and Bina Rai is an evergreen love song. A duet number crooned by Lata Mangeshkar along with Mohammed Rafi.

These are some of the iconic melodies sung by the legend Mohammed Rafi. His remarkable songs are cherished even today!

