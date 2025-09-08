Celebrated as one of the greatest voices in Indian music history, Asha Bhosle marked her 92nd birthday by opening up about her extraordinary life, timeless collaborations and the secret to her longevity. In a heartfelt conversation with The Times of India (Bombay Times), the legendary singer expressed deep gratitude for the love she has received over the decades. Asha Bhosle Birthday: Kajol Shares Throwback Photo With Saif Ali Khan to Wish Music Legend, Says ‘Love u Ashatai’ (View Pic)

Asha Bhosle Thanks Fans on 92nd Birthday

“I am 92 years old and I take this opportunity to thank all my well-wishers who have supported me in my long journey. Had it not been for your love, I wouldn’t have made it this far. Every time I hear your applause, it pushes me to go further and test uncharted territories in this vast ocean of music and art. Quite contrary to my public image, I am reclusive at heart. I am shy to discuss my achievements because I have so much more to learn in so little time,” she shared.

A Journey That Began at 10

Born into a family of performers, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at the tender age of 10. Her father, Master Dinanath Mangeshkar, owned a travelling theatre company where she, along with her siblings Lata Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar, Meena Khadikar and Hridaynath Mangeshkar, grew up surrounded by music and performing arts. In 1943, amidst World War II, she recorded her first Marathi song. “Around this time the Battle for Stalingrad in Russia was in full swing. My first record label read ‘British India’. World War Two era was one of rationing and hardships and we often slept on empty stomachs,” she recalled. Fact Check: Is Asha Bhosle Dead or Alive? Legendary Indian Playback Singer's Death News Goes Viral, Son Anand Bhosle Refutes Rumours of Her Death.

Asha Bhosle Recalls Seeing Mahatma Gandhi

Asha also reflected on a defining memory from her childhood: “I remember attending a political rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai where I first saw Mahatma Gandhi and I was very impressed by his speech and other leaders such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and Abdul Ghaffar Khan.”

Adapting Through Eras and Icons

Her career took shape in Mumbai (Bombay) during the golden era of Hindi cinema. “Sometimes I recorded as many as seven songs a day. Years later, I was informed that I had got a mention in the Guinness World Records as the most recorded artist (around 11,000 songs). Honestly, I did not work to break any records,” she said. Asha Bhosle was known for her adaptability. From C. Ramchandra’s rock-and-roll-inspired beats to OP Nayyar’s Punjabi folk rhythms and later, the path-breaking compositions of her late husband, Rahul Dev Burman, she shaped the soundscape of generations.

Asha Bhosle Reflects on RD Burman’s Legacy and AR Rahman’s Musical Influence

Speaking about Burman, she fondly said, “My late husband Rahul Dev Burman (a prince by birth from the royal family of Tripura, but an Emperor by his deeds). RDB’s revolutionary style of compositions, sound, technique are admired even today.” She also remembered how AR Rahman brought a fresh wave of music: “RD Burman passed away in 1994 and a year later in 1995, another musical genius AR Rahman unleashed a fresh new brilliant sound on an unsuspecting audience through Rangeela. When I sang Rangeela Re and Tanha Tanha Yahan Pe Jeena for him, I was 62 years old! I thank ARR for bringing the best out of an elderly person.” RD Burman 85th Birth Anniversary: Asha Bhosle and Minister Ashish Selar Visit Legendary Music Composer’s Residence To Mark Occasion.

Asha Bhosle Remembers Music Legends

Asha Bhosle paid heartfelt tributes to her contemporaries from her sister Lata Mangeshkar to icons like Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Manna Dey, Mukesh, Hemant Kumar, Geeta Dutt and Shamshad Begum. “I recall one common factor between all these great artists they were all simple human beings without a nasty bone in their system. Unfortunately, most of my close friends and colleagues have passed away and I mourn their loss, a void that can never be filled,” she shared, while recalling the song Dekhi Zamane Ki Yaari, Bichhde Sabhi Bari Bari.

Looking Ahead: A New Chapter at 92

Even at 92, Asha Bhosle is far from done. “Since my name is Asha (hope), I would like to conclude by saying, I am not done yet. On 12th September 2025, a song sung by me with a very popular British Band shall be launched. I am happy to say that whenever musical boundaries were being broken, I remained the common thread for experimentation by all these great composers of extraordinary calibre,” she said with pride. Asha Bhosle 92nd Birthday: 5 Indie-Pop Songs of the Legendary Playback Singer That Have a Permanent Place in Our Hearts (Watch Videos)

Asha Bhosle Proud of Granddaughter Zanai’s Musical Journey

She also expressed joy in seeing the growth of her granddaughter Zanai, who is making her own mark as a music composer, singer, classical dancer and actor. As AR Rahman once remarked, “This family (Mangeshkar/Bhosle/Burman) has done nothing but music for four generation they know nothing other than music.” With her indomitable spirit and unending love for music, Asha Bhosle proves that her journey is still ongoing a melody that refuses to fade.

