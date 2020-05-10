Mother’s Day 2020: Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan Shower Love for Their Moms with Throwback Photos and Heart-Warming Messages

Mother's Day 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms! Be it the commoners or celebs, one just wants to thank their Maa for the endless love and support they have been giving to their kids and family. Mothers will always be our strength and how much ever we’ll thank her, it’s never going to be enough. Usually on Mother’s Day many plan a day out with their moms, but this year, owing to the ongoing crisis, one really cannot step out. Also, there many of them who are living away from their moms due to the lockdown imposed. Hope everything gets resolved soon and everyone gets to spend time with their mothers and all near and dear ones soon. Mother’s Day 2020: Ananya Panday Shares a Cute Childhood Video to Wish Her Mom Bhavana on This Special Occasion!

Bollywood stars such as Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan and many others have shared throwback pictures and heart-warming messages to wish their mom on Mother’s Day. Sonam has shared pictures of not only her mommy, but also with her mom-in-law as well. Sonam wrote for her mother Sunita Kapoor, “Mama I love you. Miss you so so so much.. I can’t wait to see you and hug you tight. Happy Mother’s Day.. @kapoor.sunita”. Sara Ali Khan has shared a picture in which you’ll see three generations – Sara’s granny, her mom and a baby Sara. You got to check out the posts shared by the celebs. Mother’s Day 2020 Special: Ayushmann Khurrana to Launch the Single ‘Maa’ for All Moms!

Sonam Kapoor With Her Mommy

Sonam Kapoor With Mom-In-Law

Sara Ali Khan

Vicky Kaushal

Arpita Khan Sharma

Every moment shared with our mothers will always be precious and the most memorable ones. Nobody better than them know us. We just want to say to all the Mothers that we love and we thank you for always being with us through thick and thin.