Mother’s Day 2020: Ananya Panday Shares a Cute Childhood Video to Wish Her Mom Bhavana on This Special Occasion!

Ananya Panday with her mom Bhavana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mother’s Day is here and one just can’t thank enough the mommies for all the love and care they have given us. Mothers have always ensured to give the best to their children and family. They sacrifice everything for others’ well-being. They are indeed the strongest pillars of our lives! On this special occasion, across social media platforms, we’ll see everyone posting some lovely pictures and videos for their moms and thanking them for everything. Even Ananya Panday has shared adorable videos from her childhood to express her love for her mommy Bhavana Pandey and to wish her a very Happy Mother’s Day. Mother's Day 2020 Songs: Maa and Other Heartwarming Bollywood Songs To Dedicate to Your Mother on This Special Day (Watch Videos).

The videos that Ananya Panday has shared on Instagram are just too cute to handle. In these videos (that’s taken by Chunky Panday), you’ll see how Ananya expresses how much she loves her mother and also you’ll see how the mother and daughter duo are having fun with each other. It’ll surely take you back to your childhood! Ananya in her post stated, “it’s clear where I get my crazy from happy Mama’s day to my Mama and all the beautiful mama’s out there”. If you haven’t checked out those videos yet, you got to take a look at them now! Mother's Day 2020: Sonu Nigam Releases His New Song 'Maa' as a Special Tribute to Motherhood.

Mother And Daughter Duo

Cutie Ananya

Aren’t those videos absolutely adorable? Well, no matter how many posts we share and how many times we say that we love our mothers, it’s just never enough. To all the lovely, strong moms out there, wishing you all a very Happy Mother’s Day!