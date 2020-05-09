Mother’s Day 2020 Special: Ayushmann Khurrana to Launch the Single ‘Maa’ for All Moms!

Ayushmann Khurrana (Photon Credits: Instagram)

Mother’s Day is a celebration honouring all the mothers in every house. It is a day celebrating motherhood, thanking all the moms for being the strongest pillars in our lives. Although on this Mother’s Day you might not be able to execute any of your plans owing to the coronavirus lockdown, but you can definitely spend quality time with her and make her day special by doing something creative and productive at home. And here is the National Film Award winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana who has decided to give a sweet surprise for all moms on this Mother’s Day. Ayushmann Khurrana Says He Is Grateful to Bollywood for Welcoming an Outsider Like Him with Open Arms.

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is also a versatile singer, has decided to launch a special song for all moms on the occasion of Mother’s Day, which is tomorrow, May 10, reports Mid-Day. The song titled “Maa” has been crooned by Khurrana and his dear pal Rochak Kohli and written by Gurpreet Saini. About this special song, the actor revealed to the tabloid, “The spirit of motherhood has always amazed me, and I am glad to celebrate this ever-nurturing force through the song. Rochak and I will be singing this track together. It is an honour to dedicate it to mothers who selflessly shape our lives.” Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap Believed in Social Distancing Even While Dating.

During this lockdown period we have seen how Ayushmann Khurrana has kept himself occupied by doing some creative activities. He has been enthralling his fans by playing amazing music and been sharing poems about life during this lockdown period. Now we just cannot wait to hear the special song that he will be releasing on Mother’s Day!