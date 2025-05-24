New Delhi, May 24: Actress Deepshikha Nagpal has mourned the sudden loss of her friend and co-star Mukul Dev, expressing disbelief and deep sorrow. She remembers him as a kind soul and talented actor, praying for strength for his family. Mukul Dev passed away at the age of 54 on Friday night. And his friends reached his house on Saturday as they got to know about his demise. The cause of the actor's death could not be ascertained at the time of filing of this report. Further details are awaited including a statement from his friends and family.

Asked about how she would remember him and his sudden passing of Mukul Dev, with whom she worked in ‘Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle’ and ‘Maya’, the actress told IANS on a phone call: “I worked with Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle, I did Maya 3 with him." Mukul Dev Dies: ‘R… Rajkumar’ Actor Passes Away at 54, Vindu Dara Singh Expresses Grief Over His Untimely Demise.

Deepshikha Nagpal Expresses Grief Over Mukul Dev' Demise

"And we were more than that—we were friends. We had this group, we used to chat on the (phone) group. We always updated each other. But this time, he never said anything—that he's not well or anything. It is unbelievable.”

Remembering him as a “fantastic human being”, Deepshikha added: “I have no words. The whole world knows about it. It's so shocking. I still can't believe it. I still feel it must be fake news. And sometimes it's fake news. I woke up with this. And I called on his phone only. Thinking he'll pick up. Mukul Dev Funeral: ‘Dastak’ Actor To Be Cremated in New Delhi at This Date and Time; Mugdha Godse Shares Details on Instagram.

Does she know the reasons behind his death? “No, we don't know. Nobody knows. We just heard that he was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). I can't tell because I don't know how far it's true. So no point in spreading rumors, you know.

The worst thing is he's no more. And it's the biggest loss for the industry. Because he's an amazing actor, an amazing human being, you know.” The actress said that he was juggling between Mumbai and New Delhi.

“But whenever he used to be in Bombay, he used to meet me off late. Because of my busy schedule and his things, we couldn't meet. But we knew that he's here—with this "let's meet" thing. But I had no clue that he's not well. It's just not right.”

“I know, for me, he's always there in my heart. I know the people who are close to him will miss the cinema. I think people will always remember him. He's always alive for all of us—in his spirit and thing.”

Deepshikha is praying for strength for Mukul Dev's family, especially his mother and daughter. “I’ll just say, give strength to his mom, his daughter, his family, you know. They are the closest. They are the people—family—who suffer the most. And may his soul rest in peace. Because for us, he'll always be alive, you know.”

“He's always there. I was seeing his chats and I was seeing his voice notes. And I'm like, I don't believe it’s just—May his soul rest in peace.” Mukul Dev was last seen in the Hindi film 'Anth The End' in 2022. The drama was directed by K. S. Malhotra. It also stars Divya Dutta, Dev Sharma and Samikssha Batnagar.

He made his foray in the world of acting with the television serial 'Mumkin' in which he played the role of Vijay Pandey in 1996. He also acted in Doordarshan's 'Ek Se Badh Kar Ek', a comedy Bollywood countdown show.

He was also the host of 'Fear Factor India' season 1. He started his journey in films with 'Dastak', in which he essayed the role of ACP Rohit Malhotra. The film also marked the debut of the former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.

