Renowned Bollywood actor Mukul Dev, best known for his roles in films such as Yamla Pagla Deewana, Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, and Omerta, passed away on 23 May in New Delhi after a prolonged illness. He was 54. Mukul, who made his acting debut in the 1996 film Dastak, had a versatile career spanning over two decades. Actress Mugdha Godse, who is in a relationship with Rahul Dev (Mukul’s elder brother), shared the funeral arrangements via her Instagram story. The actor will be cremated today at 5 PM in New Delhi. Mukul Dev Dies: Manoj Bajpayee Condoles Demise of Actor, Says ‘Miss You Meri Jaan, Until We Meet Again’.

Mukul Dev's Funeral Details

Mukul Dev's Funeral Details (Photo Credits: Instagram@Mughda Godse)

