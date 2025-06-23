Mumbai, June 23: As it's been a month since Mukul Dev’s passing, his friend and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt remembered the late actor and said one month passed in just a “blink of an eye.” Pooja took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of Mukul, who passed away in May this year.

She wrote: “One month. In the blink of an eye. The world meanwhile, in disarray. I take solace in thunder & see you often,In the stars that shine down defiantly through mottled skies. Fly high & free my friend. “You shall be forever loved,felt & missed. Too little too late? Perhaps. But never enough.. never,ever enough. Mukul Dev 17 Sept 1970-23 May 2025,” Pooja added. ‘See You on Dark Side of Moon’: Mukul Dev’s Haunting Final Instagram Post Featured Flight Video With Eerie Pink Floyd Lyrics As Caption.

Mukul Dev, who is known for his work in films like 'Son of Sardaar', 'R... Rajkumar', 'Jai Ho' and others, passed away at the age of 54. The actor, who was last seen in the Hindi film 'Anth The End', was the brother of actor Rahul Dev. Mukul Dev was born in New Delhi into a Punjabi family with roots in a village near Jalandhar. His father Hari Dev, an assistant commissioner of police, and was the one who introduced him to Afghan culture. His father could speak Pashto and Persian. An early exposure to the world of entertainment for the actor was when in class 8 he got his first pay cheque when he impersonated Michael Jackson for a dance show organized by Doordarshan. Mukul Dev Dies: 'Son of Sardaar' Actor Passes Away at 54.

The actor was also a trained pilot from the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi. He made his foray in the world of acting with the television serial 'Mumkin' in which he played the role of Vijay Pandey in 1996. He also acted in Doordarshan's 'Ek Se Badh Kar Ek', a comedy Bollywood countdown show. He was also the host of 'Fear Factor India' season 1. He started his journey in films with 'Dastak', in which he essayed the role of ACP Rohit Malhotra. The film also marked the debut of the former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.

