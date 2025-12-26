Star couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani gave a tender peek into their daughter Saraayah’s first Christmas, sharing an adorable glimpse of their little “Miss Claus” as the family marked the festive occasion together. ‘A New Dimension to My Life’: New Dad Sidharth Malhotra Calls Baby Girl Saraayah ‘Superstar’, Applauds Wife Kiara Advani.

Kiara Advani Shares Post on Instagram Story - See Post

(Photo Credit: @kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani Shares Baby Saraayah’s First Christmas Glimpse

Kiara took to Instagram Stories to share a close-up picture of their baby Saraayah dressed in a red outfit with “My First Christmas” written in gold. The image offers a tender glimpse, revealing only the little one’s tiny hands and chin. She wrote as the caption: “Merry Merry Christmas from my little Miss Claus.” Kiara and Sidharth also shared a picture of their Christmas tree, adorned with red baubles bearing their names along with Saraayah’s name. It was on July 16, Sidharth and Kiara officially announced the arrival of their baby girl, admitting that their “world” has “forever changed.”

Sidharth Malhotra Announces Birth of Baby Girl

Sidharth took to his Instagram handle and dropped a lovely announcement post in pink on behalf of him and Kiara. The Shershaah actor wrote, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. KIARA and SIDHARTH (sic).” Sidharth further dropped a heart, a folded hand, and an evil eye emoji as the caption. Sidharth and Kiara announced their pregnancy back in February this year. The joint post shared by the lovebirds included an adorable photo of their palms holding an adorably tiny knitted sock, along with the caption, “The greatest gift of our lives...Coming soon (sic)". Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Name Their Baby Girl Saraayah Malhotra, Call Her ‘Our Divine Blessing, Our Princess’ (View Pic)

Sidharth–Kiara Reveal Daughter’s Name

It was on November 28, when they finally revealed the name of their little bundle of joy. They wrote on Instagram: "From our prayers, to our arms (Folded hands emoji) our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra (Sparkles, folded hands, red heart and evil eye emojis) (sic)." The couple got married in 2023 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, after starring together in the hit film Shershaah.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Kiara Advani's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2025 07:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).