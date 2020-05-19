Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Goes Back To Her Hindu Name After Divorce Notice, Claims She Lost Her Self-Respect in the Marriage

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Some divorces are really shocking. One fine day, out of nowhere, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, the darling couple of the industry and masses, decided to go separate ways. That was quite heartbreaking. So yesterday when we heard Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aliya sending a divorce notice to the actor we were stumped. The Sacred Games actor had reached UP recently amidst lockdown after his mother suffered two anxiety attacks since his sister's death. So this new development did come as a shocker. Now Aaliya has not only returned to her Hindu name Anjana Kishor Pandey but also has asked for the sole custody rights for her kids. Speaking to Bombay Times, she mentioned how there was self-respect in the marriage. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Sends Him Legal Notice for Divorce, Actor Yet To Respond

Aaliya said, "There are a lot of things that I don’t want to bring in the public domain as of now, but our problems started soon after we got married over a decade ago. Two months of lockdown gave me a lot of time to introspect. Self-respect is extremely important in a marriage. Woh meri khatam ho chuki thi, I didn’t have that. I was made to feel like a nobody, I always felt alone. His brother Shamas was also an issue. I have gone back to my original name, Anjana Kishor Pandey. I don’t want to be reminded that I am using someone’s identity for my benefit.”

Aaliya or Anjana is very sure she doesn't want this marriage anymore and would like to go with the flow. She hopes she will be granted the sole custody of her kids. “I have raised them and I want their custody,” she said.