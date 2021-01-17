Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Khan are the wives of Bollywood actors Samir Soni, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Pandey and Sohail Khan respectively. These star wives had come together for the reality television series titled Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives that debuted on Netflix. Although it reminded many of the popular series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, this desi version had opened to mixed reviews. However, Neelam, Maheep, Bhavana and Seema managed to grab audiences’ attention with their fabulous avatars. Neelam Kothari Reveals Why She Got Her Fillers Done on Camera in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Says ‘It Is Going to Help Other Women’.

The fabulous four - Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Khan – are currently in Rajasthan and have given a glimpse from the work trip, as the ladies have described in their posts. These ladies have amped up the glam quotient and these pictures are enough to prove. Neelam and Maheep have shared some wonderful pictures from Umaid Bhavan Palace and Mehrangarh Fort, respectively. If you haven’t seen them yet, check it out right away. Is The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 Happening Already? Gauri Khan Drops a Major Hint on Social Media.

Fabulous Wives

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelam (@neelamkotharisoni)

Star Wives

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelam (@neelamkotharisoni)

#WorkModeOn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhavana Pandey (@bhavanapandey)

#JodhpurDiaries

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor)

Gauri Khan has dropped a hint about season two of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. She had shared a video and mentioned in her post, “Hey girls ... I’m gate crashing season 2”. Since then the fans of this show have been waiting for an official announcement from the makers of this series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2021 10:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).