Just how we could not avoid watching Seema aunty in Netflix's Indian Matchmaking, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives was an instant hit amongst the audience as well. The show which premiered only a few weeks back got mixed reviews from the audience and made it to #1 on Netflix's trending show in India. Taking the audience into the 'oh-so-fabulous' lives of star wives Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari, the show was as entertaining as it can get. And no matter how much you would like to deny it, we know you binged watched the show in one go! Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Review: Bhavna Panday and The Men Try To Redeem This Inane Excuse Of A Show.

Owing to the massive success and the buzz that season 1 created, it looks like showrunner Karan Johar is already thinking of a sequel. Yes, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is possibly happening! How do we know? The ultimate star wife dropped a hint herself, that's how! Shah Rukh Khan's wife and celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan dropped a hint on her social media about the show possibly getting a sequel and her being a part of it! Gauri had made a stunning entry on the last episode of the show where she was seen throwing a lavish party for her friends.

Talking about Gauri's post, the star wife posted a picture from the same part featuring Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari. While the divas were looking stunning in the picture, it was Gauri's caption that caught our attention. She wrote that she would be gatecrashing season 2 of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives! This sure is a big hint and we are pretty excited to see if it is happening for sure!

Meanwhile, Check Out Gauri's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

The show became the talk of the town in no time. With all the love came some hilarious memes about the show as well. A troller even went on to tag Karan Johar as his favourite wife on the show. Karan Johar went on to share this tweet and took it sportingly. He tweeted saying that this was the funniest troll he came across and appreciated the users' sense of humour. He tweeted, "Ok this really made me laugh! Rolling on the floor laughing. A troll with a sense of humour is so refreshing! Thanks Doc!" Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Shah Rukh Khan, Jet Li, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sidharth Malhotra and More – 18 Bollywood/International Celeb Cameos to Catch in the Netflix Reality Series.

Backed by Dharmatic, the digital arm of Dharma Productions, the show was slammed to be highly inspired by shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Keeping Up With Kardashians. The show talks about Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari's strong friendship and the ups and lows on the personal and professional front of their lives. The show also saw the likes of Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Raveena Tandon, Ekta Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez in cameo appearances during different episodes.

