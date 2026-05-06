Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Debut: Rishi Kapoor’s Daughter Becomes Oldest Kapoor Debutant at 45 in Kapil Sharma’s ‘Dadi Ki Shaadi’

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Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of legendary actors Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, is making history as the oldest debutant from the prestigious Kapoor family. At 45, she is set to appear in the upcoming wedding comedy Dadi Ki Shaadi, marking a significant shift from her established career as a jewellery designer to the silver screen. Rishi Kapoor Sixth Death Anniversary: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Honours Her Father, Says ‘I’ll Keep Celebrating You’.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Emotional Film Debut

The film is a deeply personal project for Riddhima, as it features three generations of the family on screen. She shares a special appearance with her mother, Neetu Kapoor, and her 13-year-old daughter, Samara Sahni, in the song "Senti." Reflecting on the experience, Riddhima shared that entering the film industry at this stage of life brought a mix of vulnerability and strength. “It truly feels surreal and deeply emotional. I know my father is always with me, blessing me in anything and everything that I choose to do,” she told SCREEN.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Talks Acting Transition

While Dadi Ki Shaadi is her first feature film, Riddhima first acclimated to the lens in 2024 when she joined the cast of Karan Johar’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. She credited the reality show for providing the "ease and familiarity" necessary to transition into a scripted comedy-drama. During the shoot, Riddhima faced the personal challenge of leaving her daughter at their New Delhi home for an extended period for the first time since the family relocated to New York for Rishi Kapoor's medical treatment in 2019. 'Daadi Ki Shaadi': Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Reveals ‘Biggest’ Acting Advice She Received From Brother Ranbir Kapoor.

Watch ‘Dadi Ki Shaadi’ Trailer:

About ‘Dadi Ki Shaadi’

Directed by Ashish R. Mohan, the upcoming comedy film revolves around a hilarious family conflict where Kapil Sharma’s family finally finds the “perfect” bride in Sadia Khateeb, only for the wedding plans to spiral into chaos after the bride’s grandmother, played by Neetu Kapoor, announces her own plans to get married. Featuring an ensemble cast including R. Sarathkumar and Teju Kolhapure, the film is set to release in theatres on May 8, 2026. Amid the excitement surrounding her and her daughter’s debut, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared that she remains unsure whether acting will become a full-time career or simply stay a memorable one-time experience for the mother-daughter duo.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (SCREEN, Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).