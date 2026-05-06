‘Ek Din’ Box Office Collection: Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi’s Film Struggles To Cross INR 5 Crore Mark in Week 1

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

The box office struggle for Junaid Khan continues as his latest theatrical release, Ek Din, shows a downward trend that has failed to surpass the modest numbers of his debut film. The romantic drama also marks the Bollywood debut of South Indian star Sai Pallavi, raising concerns among industry analysts ahead of her high-stakes role in the upcoming Ramayana epic. ‘Ek Din’ Trailer 2: Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi’s 24-Hour Romance in Japan Revealed; Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan Reunite (Watch Video)

‘Ek Din’ Struggles at Box Office

Ek Din has struggled to find an audience since its opening. By Monday, May 4, the film managed to collect only INR 3.25 crore over its first four days. The situation worsened on Tuesday, May 5, with daily collections sinking below the INR 25 lakh mark. With a reported production budget of INR 25 crore, the film is unlikely to hit the INR 5 crore milestone in its first week. This performance is notably weaker than Junaid’s debut film, Loveyapa (a remake of the Tamil hit Love Today), which featured Khushi Kapoor and earned INR 5.65 crore in its first five days.

Sai Pallavi Faces ‘Ramayana’ Casting Debate

The commercial underperformance of Ek Din has intensified discussions around Sai Pallavi’s casting as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious two-part Ramayana franchise. Although Sai Pallavi is widely celebrated for her performances in Tamil and Telugu cinema, her transition into the Hindi film industry has faced early challenges. During promotions for Ek Din, the actress revealed that she is not yet fluent in Hindi, sparking online debate among fans about portraying a culturally significant character like Sita. Adding to the pressure, the teaser of Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana, received mixed reactions on social media ahead of its highly anticipated Diwali 2026 release. ‘Ek Din’ Trailer Out: Junaid Khan’s Wish To Win Sai Pallavi’s Love Comes True, but There’s a Twist (Watch Video)

Sai Pallavi Faces Bollywood Test

Sai Pallavi’s track record in the South remains impeccable, but the Hindi market presents a different set of challenges. As Ek Din winds down its theatrical journey, trade experts suggest that the success of Ramayana will be crucial in determining her long-term viability as a leading lady in Bollywood.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Sacnilk), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).