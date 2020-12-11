Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has tested negative for Covid-19, confirmed her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Riddhima took to Instagram to announce the news. She posted a picture with her mother. "Thank you for all your good wishes & prayers - My mother has tested Covid negative today @neetu54," Riddhima captioned the image. Neetu Kapoor Confirms Testing Positive for COVID-19; Actress Is Self-Quarantined and Following Safety Measures

Neetu on Thursday had confirmed that she is Covid positive. She added that she has self-quarantined and is following all safety measures. She had written on Instagram: "Earlier this week I tested positive for Covid-19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor's advice and feeling better. Neetu Kapoor’s Video of Her Taking ‘Fab’ Swab Test Goes Viral After Doctor Calls Out on Twitter on How Her COVID-19 Detection Test Is Handled

Check Out Riddhima Kapoor's Instagram Story:

Riddhima Kapoor's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

"I am so grateful for all your love and support! Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep safe distance. Take care." Neetu Kapoor was shooting in Chandigarh for the upcoming film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" when, on December 4, reports emerged that she along with co-star Varun Dhawan and the film's director Raj Mehta, had tested positive.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2020 02:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).