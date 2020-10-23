Wedding is a very special day for the bride as well as the groom as it's a promise made for a lifetime. Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar and her to-be-man Rohanpreet Singh are all set to tie the knot on October 23, 2020, at JW Marriot Hotel in Delhi. And well, the festivities have begun and the pictures of the couple have taken the internet by storm. It was just a while back when their mehendi ceremony pics made noise online and now the bride-to-be shared a few photos from her haldi ceremony on Instagram and they are dreamy to the 't'. In each frame, the two look made for each other. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh Begin Wedding Rituals; Singer’s Mehndi Ceremony Pics Go Viral.

Elaborating on the pics, Neha and Rohanpreet twinned on their haldi day and looked beautiful. While Kakkar can be seen donning a plain yellow saree, on the other hand, the man opted for a kurta in the same shade paired with a silk shawl. Having said that, from showering love on Neha to looking into her eyes with all the affection, it's surely a jodi kamal ki. In case you have missed the pics, see them below. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh Look Adorable in their Videos from Roka Ceremony.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's Haldi Ceremony Pics:

When Neha and Rohanpreet had announced that the two are getting married on a particular date, at first, fans thought it's a prank. However, it's all true and we are so happy for the pair. Now, we cannot wait to see their shaadi outfits and photos. Reportedly, the wedding reception is going to take in Mohali on October 26, 2020. Stay tuned!

