While one may think if Neha's wedding with Rohanpreet is a publicity stunt, we suggest you might as well enjoy their happy pictures together. Let's leave aside the query if and whether they are getting married and try and admire how adorable she looks as a bride-to-be. Besides posting videos from the day she met his parents, Neha recently took to her Instagram account to share a video from her Roka ceremony and it was beautiful.

As per reports Neha and Rohanpreet will have a registered wedding on October 22 and later a traditional ceremony in Delhi on October 24. We also came across their wedding card that went viral online recently and it suggested their reception will take place on October 26 at The Amaltas, near Mohali in Punjab. The rumoured couple is also collaborating for a song together and that has fuelled speculations if their ongoing wedding stories are for publicity sake.

Check Out the Video from Neha and Rohanpreet's Roka Ceremony

Neha and Rohanpreet's first song is titled Nehu Da Vyah, and it will release October 21. With barely a day to go for her song release, we can't hold our excitement and wait to see the magic she weaves with her chemistry with Rohanpreet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2020 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).