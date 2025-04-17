Mumbai, April 16: Singer Neha Kakkar made a special tattoo for brother Tony Kakkar, amidst tension with their sister Sonu Kakkar. In the clip shared by Neha on her IG, she was seen getting the tattoo done on her arm, claiming that the process was extremely painful. The tattoo showcases two hands making a pinky promise, symbolizing their strong bond, along with the initials of their names - 'NK' and 'TK' written underneath. The singer revealed the tattoo to her brother during his birthday celebration. Elated after seeing the surprise, Tony couldn't stop admiring it.

A visibly stunned Tony shared that he wished everyone could have a sister like Neha. Neha was also heard saying in the video that whatever she is today, Tony has played a very big part in it. Last week, Neha and Tony's elder sister, Sonu broke the internet as she announced that she has decided to break all ties with her siblings. Taking to her X (previously known as Twitter) Sonu posted a shocking statement that read, “Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented Superstars, Neha Kakkar Calls Brother Tony Kakkar Her ‘Favourite’ in FIRST Post Amid Feud With Their Sister Sonu Kakkar (See Pics).

Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today." As the post reached the netizens, they started posting several questions in the comment section, asking the reason for her decision. Sonu later deleted the post and ever since then, the entire family has been silent regarding the subject. In the past, the Kakkar siblings have shared a strong professional association. Sibling Rivalry? Singer Sonu Kakkar Breaks Ties With Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar, Says 'I Am No Longer A SISTER to the Two Talented Superstars' in Now Deleted Post on X.

Sonu has crooned numerous tracks composed by brother Tony, including "Akhiyan Nu Rehn De", "Urban Munda", "Phir Teri Bahon Mein", "Ooh La La", "Funky Mohabbat", and "Booty Shake". Neha has also accompanied Sonu in some of these numbers. Not just that, the Kakkar siblings also performed together in the show "In MTV Unplugged," where they sang their track "Story Of Kakkars" live. Scored by Tony, the song highlights their rise to fame in the music industry.

