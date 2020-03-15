Neha Kakkar Shares Her Acting Plans: 'I Wouldn't Just Do Films for the Sake of Doing It'

Neha Kakkar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She is popular for her foot-tapping numbers like "Garmi", "O saki saki", "Dilbar", "Ek Toh Kum Zindagani" and "Aankh Marey", singer Neha Kakkar says she would only try her hands into acting only when she is "absolutely" sure that the film she would be starring in will become a "big hit". Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan Re-Create Sridevi and Anil Kapoor's 'Kaate Nahi Kat Te' in a Scintillating Performance.

Asked if she ever plans to star in a Bollywood film, Neha told IANS: "Till now, singers who have tried their hands in doing films have not been successful. So, if in case I do it, I should be absolutely sure that the film becomes a big hit, then only I will do it otherwise I won't." Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar Promises to Give Rs 2 Lakh to Firefighter Bipin Ganatra.

Neha says she wouldn't just feature in a flick for the sake of it. "I wouldn't just do films for the sake of doing it. When I feel that yes this film will be a hit then only I will do it," she said.