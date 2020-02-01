Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan Re-Create Sridevi and Anil Kapoor's 'Kaate Nahi Kat Te' in a Scintillating Performance

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's Dance Performance (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Indian Idol 11 has been in the news ever since its inception for one reason or another. Right from its finest contestants to its controversies (Anu Malik stepped down as one of the judges and was replaced by Himesh Reshammiya) and off lately, the show has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs for the 'are they or aren't they' rumoured relationship between judge Neha Kakkar and host Aditya Narayan. While the latter is very evident in his interest in the singer, Neha seems to be doing everything she can to avoid his advances most of the times. Recently, one of the episodes of the show saw Aditya and Neha's parents grace the show where both the family readily agreed to the alliance. Indian Idol 11: Udit Narayan Approves Of Neha Kakkar and Son Aditya Narayan's Match.

This weekend the singing reality show will see Love Aaj Kal 2 cast Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan grace the show to promote their film, that releases on February 14, 2020. And with the theme of the episode being Love Special this week, it will see Neha and Aditya give a sensuous performance on Sridevi and Anil Kapoor's hit song "Kate Nahin Kat Te". A little birdie also tells us that everyone was astonished by their superb dancing skills and both Sara and Kartik were all praises and shipping Aditya and Neha's Jodi.

Watch The Video Below:

Indian Idol 11 is almost nearing its finale and the show has got its Top 7 in Adriz Ghosh, Rohit Shyam Raut, Sunny Hindustani, Ridham Kalyan, Rishabh Chaturvedi, Ankona Mukherjee and Shahzan Mujeeb.