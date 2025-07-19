Nikita Roy Movie Review: Who do horror movies hate the most, apart from horny teenagers? Sceptics. They either get killed for their lack of belief, or they come around after facing the supernatural. Nikita Roy features one such rationalist trying to make sense of a series of eerie events - and it also marks the directorial debut of Kussh S Sinha, elder brother of actress Sonakshi Sinha. ‘Nikita Roy’: Sonakshi Sinha’s Supernatural Thriller Postpones Release Amid Screen Clash Concerns.

Sonakshi plays the lead in this mystery-horror hybrid that received a rather muted theatrical release. Perhaps it’s the lack of expectations around the film that made Nikita Roy feel... not bad. That said, it might have worked better as the pilot episode of a television anthology series. Let me explain ahead.

'Nikita Roy' Movie Review - The Plot

The story kicks off with the death of Sanal Roy (Arjun Rampal, in a special appearance), who’s chased out of his house by a mysterious beast and drowns in a nearby brook. His sister Nikita (Sonakshi Sinha) arrives in his home in Hertfordshire and she refuses to accept the police's conclusion that her brother died by suicide.

Nikita, like Sanal, is a rationalist and an author. The two siblings head a UK-based team called IRC, which is committed to debunking superstitions and blind beliefs. Considering the entire team comprises Indians, I do wonder why they didn’t set up operations in India, where they’d have far more to investigate.

Soon, Nikita learns that Sanal had been probing into the activities of a powerful godman named Amar Dev (Paresh Rawal), a self-styled miracle worker with his own devoted following. Nikita uncovers voice recordings that reveal Sanal had been terrified for past couple of nights before his death - starting right after Amar Dev ominously predicted his death within three days. When she confronts the godman, he places the same curse on her. What follows is her search for the truth behind her brother’s death and whether the curse has any real weight.

'Nikita Roy' Movie Review - The Nancy Drew Influences

If you grew up reading Nancy Drew novels, you'll see Kussh Sinha and his screenwriter Pawan Kripalani drawing clear inspiration from them. Nikita, like Nancy, is portrayed as bold and inquisitive, someone who refuses to accept supernatural explanations and hunts for logical truths. In fact, the film's original title, Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness, had a distinct Nancy Drew vibe - think Nancy Drew and The Hidden Staircase or Nancy Drew and The Whispering Statue.

The film also seems to be a fan of Harry Potter - there's a scene where Nikita sees a ghoul drinking blood that strongly echoes Harry's first eerie encounter with Voldemort in the Forbidden Forest.

To the film’s credit, I was invested in the central mystery. Nikita Roy moves at a brisk pace, thankfully avoiding unnecessary subplots, songs, or a romantic track. There’s an ex-boyfriend in the mix - Jolly (Suhail Nayyar) - but he’s more Bess Marvin than Ned Nickerson. Initially, he comes across as an annoying social media influencer, complete with a wobbly accent and an obsession with live streaming murder investigations. Yet, he proves useful and isn’t reduced to a mere comic trope.

The scenes between Nikita and Amar Dev are the film’s strongest, with Paresh Rawal imbuing his character with understated menace. (If you want to see him play a truly chilling cult figure, though, I recommend Anurag Kashyap’s avant-garde No Smoking.)

'Nikita Roy' Movie Review - The Horror Elements are Passable

As the mystery deepens, Nikita encounters a slew of spooky imagery - raving women, dead foxes, a weird green liquid, and a cannibalistic beast. Unfortunately, the horror elements never really land. The scares lack tension, and the creature’s cartoonish CGI - resembling something out of a YouTube kids' animation - quickly deflates the eerie atmosphere the film attempts to build.

The climax, too, is underwhelming. While I appreciate that the film sticks to a rational resolution - mirroring its detective-novel roots - cinema demands a more impactful payoff. Instead, the mystery wraps up in a disappointingly predictable fashion, one that you’ll likely see coming a mile away. Which is why I said earlier that Nikita Roy would have worked better as a pilot of a web-series - if it was more refinedly edited - instead of a theatrical movie. ‘Maa’ Movie Review: Kajol Battles Evil, but the Real ‘Horror’ Is the CGI!

Sonakshi Sinha delivers a decent performance as the pragmatic Nikita. But I wish she had injected more charm and vivacity into the role. Yes, the character is grieving, but for a potential franchise-starter - as hinted by the sequel tease - it’s important for audiences to instantly connect with the lead. Nikita remains a little too emotionally distant for that.

'Nikita Roy' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Nikita Roy is a serviceable mystery-horror outing that plays like a YA detective novel adapted with earnest ambition but limited resources. Kussh Sinha shows promise in building intrigue, and there’s enough narrative tightness to keep viewers engaged. However, dated VFX, lacklustre scares, and a somewhat flat lead character prevent the film from rising above its potential.

Rating: 2.0

