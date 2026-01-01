Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, continues to dominate the box office even in its fourth week. The Hindi spy thriller ended 2025 on a strong note, earning over INR 10 crore on its fourth Wednesday and extending its record-breaking theatrical run. ‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Day 22: Ranveer Singh Film Roars Past INR 1000 Crore Worldwide, Becomes Biggest Blockbuster of 2025.

India Net at INR 722.75 Crore

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film collected approximately INR 10.50 crore (India net) on Day 27 across all languages. The film opened to massive numbers and has shown remarkable consistency over nearly a month in theatres. With a steady run at the box office, Dhurandhar opened with an impressive INR 207.25 crore in its first week, followed by an even stronger INR 253.25 crore in Week 2. The film witnessed a slight drop in Week 3, collecting INR 172 crore, but continued to hold firm in its fourth week with INR 90.25 crore so far. Including Day 27 figures, the film’s total India net collection stands at approximately INR 722.75 crore, while its India gross has climbed to around INR 867.3 crore.

'Dhurandhar' Worldwide Box Office Crosses INR 1,113 Crore Mark

The film continues to perform exceptionally well in international markets. Dhurandhar has earned an estimated INR 246 crore overseas, taking its worldwide box office collection to around INR 1,113.3 crore. With this milestone, the film has officially become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. If film manages another double-digit collection on Thursday, it is expected to cross INR 100 crore in its fourth week, a feat never achieved by a Bollywood film before. Previously, the record for the highest fourth-week collection was held by Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 with INR 53.75 crore. Year Ender 2025: From 'Dhurandhar' to 'Chhaava', A Look at Major Blockbusters That Ruled Box Office This Year.

‘Dhurandhar’ Sets New Occupancy

On Wednesday, Dhurandhar recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 22.72%. Morning shows 14.42% and evening shows 25.48% (highest footfall). The film has also set a new benchmark by maintaining double-digit daily collections for an unprecedented stretch, surpassing earlier records held by Pushpa 2, which stayed in double digits for 21 days in the Hindi market. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy-action thriller produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Arjun Rampal in key roles.

