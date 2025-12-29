Dhurandhar, a spy thriller written and directed by URI fame Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has been making waves at the box office ever since its release on December 5, 2025. The movie has crossed the INR 700 crore mark in India and is continuing its blockbuster run. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who plays a crucial role in Dhurandhar, recently surprised fans during a special screening of the film in Lucknow by joining through a video call. ‘Dhurandhar’ Movie Review: Ranveer Singh Explodes in Spurts in Aditya Dhar’s Exhaustingly Violent and Politically Questionable Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

Sanjay Dutt Joins ‘Dhurandhar’ Special Screening in Lucknow Through Video Call

A special screening of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar was organised for a few residents of Sarojini Nagar in Lucknow on Friday (December 26). BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh booked an entire cinema hall at the Phoenix United Mall for a special screening of Aditya Dhar's latest blockbuster. The surprise did not end there. After the screening, Rajeshwar Singh decided to phone call Sajay Dutt, who played the role of a police officer in the film.

In viral videos circulating on X (formerly Twitter), Sanjay Dutt could be seen briefly interacting with the audience inside the theatre through a video call. They responded with loud cheers, chants and could be heard saying slogans like "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", "Sanjay bhaiya Zindabad" and "Pakistan Murdabad".

Sanjay Dutt Interacts With Audience During ‘Dhurandhar’ Special Screening in Lucknow – Watch Video

Sanjay Dutt joins BJP MLA, fans via video call during movie screening During screening of movie Dhurandhar in Lucknow by BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh, actor Sanjay Dutt appeared on a video call and interacted with his fans amid slogans of "Pakistan Muradabad", "Bharat Mata ki Jai"… pic.twitter.com/tpXZNL26C5 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 28, 2025

In the video, we could see Rajeshwar Singh praising Sanjay Dutt and the team for coming up with a film like Dhurandhar that highlights the struggles faced by spy agents during their missions. He also thanked Dutt for his contribution to Hindi cinema.

He said, “Aapne bohot acchi acting ki aur bacchon ne bohot enjoy kiya. Unko pata chala ki kitna tough hota hai dusre desh mein operate karna aur kitni samasyaein jhelni padti hain hamari agencies ko. We are so grateful, and we would like to welcome you to Lucknow.” ‘Very Serious Guy’: Arshad Warsi Praises Akshaye Khanna Amid Controversial ‘Drishyam 3’ Exit, Says ‘Dhurandhar’ Actor Lives Life on His Own Terms.

More About ‘Dhurandhar’

Dhurandhar boasts a star-studded ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. Its second part will be released on March 19, 2026, in five languages. The movie is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

