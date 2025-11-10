Streaming platforms are all set to drop an exciting mix of shows and films this week. Whether you’re in the mood for hard-hitting crime thrillers, heartwarming dramas or light festive comedies, the new OTT line-up has something for everyone. From the much-awaited Delhi Crime Season 3 to Jolly LLB 3 and Auntypreneur, here’s a look at the top titles hitting your screens. OTT Releases This Week: From ‘Maharani’ Season 4 and ‘Bad Girl’ to ‘Frankenstein’ and ‘The Fantastic Four’ - Here’s What To Stream in the First Week of November 2025 (Watch Videos)

'A Merry Little Ex-Mas' – Netflix (November 12)

Kicking off the festive spirit, A Merry Little Ex-Mas is an American Christmas rom-com directed by Steve Carr and written by Holly Hester. The film follows a lighthearted story of love, laughter, and festive chaos, offering the perfect dose of holiday cheer for rom-com lovers.

'Delhi Crime Season 3' – Netflix (November 13)

The wait is finally over. Shefali Shah returns as DIG Vartika Chaturvedi in the latest season of the critically acclaimed Delhi Crime. The new chapter dives into an emotional and intense case involving an abandoned infant and a global human-trafficking racket. The series continues to blend realism with sensitivity, showcasing the strength and grit of Delhi’s crime branch.

'Auntypreneur' – ShemarooMe (November 13)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auntypreneur (@auntypreneur_thefilm)

Supriya Pathak Kapur takes the lead in this Gujarati-language drama as a 65-year-old widow who becomes an unexpected entrepreneur. Auntypreneur follows her inspiring journey as she tries to save her Mumbai housing society from demolition. A story about courage, resilience, and community spirit, the film celebrates the power of second chances.

'Jolly LLB 3' – Netflix & Disney+ Hotstar (November 14)

The beloved legal comedy franchise returns with Jolly LLB 3, directed by Subhash Kapoor. This time, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi go head-to-head in a courtroom battle filled with humor, emotion, and moral dilemmas. The film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao, promising laughter with a pinch of social commentary.

'Jurassic World: Rebirth' – Disney+ Hotstar (November 14)

The dinosaurs are back—bigger and more dangerous than ever! Directed by Gareth Edwards, Jurassic World: Rebirth serves as a standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion, expanding the prehistoric saga with fresh characters, new adventures, and epic visuals that fans of the franchise won’t want to miss.

'Nishaanchi' – Prime Video (November 14)

Anurag Kashyap steps into the director’s chair once again with Nishaanchi, a gripping crime drama starring newcomer Aaishvary Thackeray alongside Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Vineet Kumar Singh. Expect dark themes, raw emotions and Kashyap’s signature storytelling style that delves deep into human ambition and morality.

'Telusu Kada' – Netflix (November 14)

From writer-director Neeraja Kona, Telusu Kada is a heartfelt Telugu romantic drama starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, and Srinidhi Shetty. The film explores the complexities of love, self-discovery, and the choices that shape relationships.

'Dynamite Kiss' – Netflix (November 12)

Adding a dose of Korean charm to the week’s line-up, Dynamite Kiss follows Go Da-rim, a single woman who fakes a marriage to keep her job. Things take an unexpected turn after an accidental kiss with her boss, leading to a hilarious and heartwarming romantic tangle.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2025 11:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).