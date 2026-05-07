Palash Muchhal Denies Caste-Based Abuse Allegations, Visits Temple and Files INR 10 Crore Defamation Case Amid Sangli Fir Controversy

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Singer-composer Palash Muchhal has broken his silence following a series of serious legal allegations, including financial cheating and caste-based abuse. On Wednesday, May 6, Muchhal shared photos from a spiritual pilgrimage to Khatu Shyam Ji, Salasar Balaji and Jeevan Mata Ji, captioned, "Jahan sir jhuka, wahan sukoon mila" (Where the head bows, peace is found). The post, however, notably had the comments section disabled, as it follows the registration of an FIR against him in Sangli, Maharashtra. Smriti Mandhana’s Childhood Friend Vidnyan Mane Files Complaint Against Palash Muchhal Over Casteist Abuse – Report.

Palash Muchhal Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palaash Muchhal (@palash_muchhal)

The Allegations: Cheating and SC/St Act

The legal controversy involving Palash Muchhal reportedly began after a complaint was filed by Vidnyan Mane, a childhood friend of Smriti Mandhana. According to the FIR registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code related to cheating, Mane alleged that Muchhal convinced him to invest INR 40 lakh in a film project titled Nazaria by promising him a role in the film along with profits worth INR 12 lakh. The complainant claimed the project was never completed, and during a meeting held in Sangli on November 22, 2025, to discuss repayment, Muchhal allegedly made offensive caste-based remarks against his community. Following an initial complaint submitted to the Sangli Superintendent of Police in January 2026, the formal FIR has now reportedly been processed further.

INR 10 Crore Defamation Suit

Palash Muchhal has vehemently denied all accusations, characterizing them as a deliberate attempt to tarnish his public image. In a retaliatory legal move, Muchhal's lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, has served a INR 10 crore defamation notice to Vidnyan Mane. In a statement shared on social media, Muchhal described the accusations as "false, outrageous and highly defamatory." He maintains that the legal notice was necessary to address the "deliberate intent to malign" his reputation and character. Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal Wedding Postponed Indefinitely After Her Father Shrinivas Suffers Heart Attack.

Current Status

While the Sangli police continue their investigation into the charges filed under the Atrocities Act, Muchhal appears to be seeking solace in his spiritual journey. Muchhal, known for his work in Hindi cinema and as the brother of singer Palak Muchhal, has remained relatively quiet outside of his legal representative's filings.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Palaash Muchhal's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 10:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).