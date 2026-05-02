Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026; 15-Member Squad Announced

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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to take place in England and Wales this June. Experienced batter Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the side, with opening batter Smriti Mandhana named as her deputy for the month-long tournament.

India Squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

The wait is over! ⌛ 🚨 Presenting #TeamIndia’s squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 🇮🇳 Let's bring out the cheers for #WomenInBlue 🤩#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/vZTGtqeTZL — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) May 2, 2026

Squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI Women). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 05:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).